Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Navigator reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $15.00 price target on shares of Navigator and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of Navigator stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 101,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,932. The company has a market cap of $611.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Navigator has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emancipation Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 46,408 shares during the period. Steinberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 94,399 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 400,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

