Analysts Anticipate Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Delphi Technologies reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Delphi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on DLPH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLPH stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

