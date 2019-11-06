Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 59.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 72,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 11,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $160,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,793 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

