Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 33.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 16.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.89. 1,054,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 68,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $6,909,884.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 572,900 shares of company stock worth $58,186,035. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

