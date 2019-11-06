Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ampco-Pittsburgh to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $49.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

