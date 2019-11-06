Amit Sachdev Sells 4,097 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $820,792.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Sachdev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Amit Sachdev sold 4,311 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $853,103.79.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $738,818.41.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.97. 1,123,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.40. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $202.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after acquiring an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after acquiring an additional 335,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

