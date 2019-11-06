American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 148,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $461.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.31. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,447,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ulrich Trogele acquired 2,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 126,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,102.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $109,050. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

