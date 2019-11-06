American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) Trading Up 9.1%

American Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AEGG)’s share price was up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 795 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No.

