Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $212.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Ameresco updated its FY19 guidance to $0.77-0.85 EPS.

Ameresco stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 39,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,342. The stock has a market cap of $709.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $1,600,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,498,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,730,775.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

