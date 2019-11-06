Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Lowered to $49.00

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMCX. TheStreet downgraded Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $40.87 on Monday. Amc Networks has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

