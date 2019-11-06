Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,722. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Amarin has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

