AMA Group (ASX:AMA) Trading Up 0.7%

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.39 ($0.98) and last traded at A$1.38 ($0.98), approximately 1,458,310 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.37 ($0.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.31. The stock has a market cap of $747.38 million and a PE ratio of 34.38.

About AMA Group (ASX:AMA)

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.