Altus Group (AIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.25 million.

AIF opened at C$36.70 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -394.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -645.16%.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.15, for a total value of C$323,817.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,263,032.05. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.87, for a total transaction of C$1,562,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,431,127.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.67.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

