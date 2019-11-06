Altice USA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,853 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,221% compared to the average daily volume of 216 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.88 and a beta of 0.92. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

