Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 17.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) traded down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $25.98, 50,551,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 868% from the average session volume of 5,220,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,549,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,375,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Altice USA by 50.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,290,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

