Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALTR opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Several analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 90,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $3,018,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Dagg sold 1,160 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $40,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,715 shares of company stock worth $12,271,618. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

