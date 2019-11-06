Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 621 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 5,758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,485,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,151,683,000 after purchasing an additional 237,363,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,683 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,801,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 694,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.84 and a fifty-two week high of $140.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

