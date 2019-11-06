Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 244 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $245.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.