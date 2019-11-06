Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 11,440 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 724.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 67,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $97.75.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.