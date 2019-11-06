Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATEC. ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

ATEC stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 273.53% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. Equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,000 shares of company stock worth $1,175,500 in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

