AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.70. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $798,622.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,403,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,632,446.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 440,455 shares worth $50,711,547. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

