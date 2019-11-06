AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for 1.6% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,052,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,818,000 after acquiring an additional 654,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,423,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,481,000 after acquiring an additional 832,897 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,655,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,298,000 after acquiring an additional 524,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,491,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288,518 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,045.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.