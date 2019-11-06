AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Lazard by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Lazard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 32,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Lazard by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

