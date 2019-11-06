AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 195 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,571,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PVH by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,721,000 after purchasing an additional 627,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PVH by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,681,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $529,929,000 after purchasing an additional 383,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 173.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 368,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on PVH from $119.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

