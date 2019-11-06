Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,291.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $883.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,299.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,236.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,178.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,043 shares of company stock worth $40,364,988. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

