Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Stake Reduced by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,612 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF comprises about 8.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $18,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 188,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QVAL opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

