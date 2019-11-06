Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.64. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 14,749 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 million and a PE ratio of -24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

About Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

