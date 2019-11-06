ALLUVA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,029.00 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. ALLUVA has a market capitalization of $51,138.00 and $4,029.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLUVA token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. During the last week, ALLUVA has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00220817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.01489911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00119392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALLUVA Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com . ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva . ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

