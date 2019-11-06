Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 2,333,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,987. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,523,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,169,000 after purchasing an additional 363,005 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,647,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,034,000 after buying an additional 154,114 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,391,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,906,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,804,000 after buying an additional 256,892 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,903,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

