Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MDRX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $11.10. 146,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,662. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,209.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,451,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,482 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $9,072,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 532.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 905,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 762,100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $6,776,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.6% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,925,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,726,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

