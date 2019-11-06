Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 6.4%

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.89, approximately 682,087 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 414,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,567,834.97. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

