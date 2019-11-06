Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,659. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $35.55.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,567,834.97. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

