Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the second quarter valued at $210,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 1.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,180 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 165.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $24.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

