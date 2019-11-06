Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sloane Robinson LLP

Sloane Robinson LLP cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 17.8% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.16. 14,801,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,839,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 34.02%. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.78.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.