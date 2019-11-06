Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $25.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 83.88% from the stock’s current price.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.73.

ARE opened at $155.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $160.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $2,199,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 465,712 shares in the company, valued at $68,296,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,675.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,737,994.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,162,600. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,947,000 after purchasing an additional 414,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,573 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,665,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,924,000 after purchasing an additional 148,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

