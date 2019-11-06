Alexandria Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 81,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 217.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 379,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 260,169 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 61.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 39,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 177,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $484,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

