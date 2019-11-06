Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 41,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $118.21.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.