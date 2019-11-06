Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

