Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $765,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 38,993 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total transaction of $9,934,246.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,371.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,078 shares of company stock valued at $31,681,306. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $222.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.84.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.16.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

