Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.24. 3,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.93 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $154,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,524,822.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,900 shares of company stock worth $451,206. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.