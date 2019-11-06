Alex R. Lieblong Sells 15,000 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alex R. Lieblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $292,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 278,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

