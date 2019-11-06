Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Shares Down 8.4%

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 71.75 ($0.94), 13,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 5,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.34 ($1.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08.

About Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC)

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

