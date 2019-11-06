AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues Earnings Results

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 98.00%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AlarmCom updated its FY19 guidance to $1.43-$1.44 EPS.

Shares of AlarmCom stock traded down $5.17 on Wednesday, reaching $46.36. 94,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,474. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. First Analysis raised shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

