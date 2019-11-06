Alan Mateo Sells 4,026 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $573,745.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,329.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Alan Mateo sold 890 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $130,643.10.

On Monday, October 14th, Alan Mateo sold 860 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $132,999.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $614,005.26.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Mateo sold 496 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $72,490.40.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.68, for a total value of $642,871.68.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.16. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.45, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,821,000 after acquiring an additional 156,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,704,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,557,000 after acquiring an additional 488,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,054,000 after acquiring an additional 569,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

