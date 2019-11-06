Aladdin Hits One Day Volume of $3.52 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Aladdin token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, BitForex, BITKER and CoinBene. During the last week, Aladdin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Aladdin has a total market cap of $14.81 million and $3.52 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,324.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.02035816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03214908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00676997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00679852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00416776 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

About Aladdin

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,031,700,955 tokens. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com . Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BITKER.

