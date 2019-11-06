AGFiQ US Market Neutral Value Fund (NYSEARCA:CHEP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of AGFiQ US Market Neutral Value Fund (NYSEARCA:CHEP) rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.98, approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.

