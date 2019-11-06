AerCap (AER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AerCap (NYSE:AER) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AER stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on AerCap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.