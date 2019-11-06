Aegeus Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,371.00 (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Aegeus has a market capitalization of $45,512.00 and approximately $3,371.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aegeus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last week, Aegeus has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00222089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.01486631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029123 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00118296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 41,484,483 coins and its circulating supply is 36,862,767 coins. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

