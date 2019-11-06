Advanz Pharma (CXRXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Advanz Pharma had a net margin of 322.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.90%. The business had revenue of $131.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million.

Shares of Advanz Pharma stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. Advanz Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanz Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanz Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Advanz Pharma

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

