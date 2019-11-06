AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ASIX traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 148,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,519. The firm has a market cap of $633.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.94. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.03 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $92,829.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,435.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firefly Value Partners LP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 2,480,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 863,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 26.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

